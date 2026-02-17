Quick response limits damage at Third Wave structure fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters extinguished a structure fire at Third Wave on Flagler just after midnight Tuesday morning. A fire crew responded to the scene and successfully contained the blaze.

Firefighters state that the fire started at the building’s exterior electrical panel. Although flames reached into the kitchen, fire officials observed that the intrusion was minimal.

According to the report, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

