Registered Florida sex offender accused of stealing and using debit card from blind woman

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Florida Sex Offender Steal Blind Womans Debit Card 68-Year-Old William Shaw Jr. Allegedly Snuck into Victim's Bedroom During Maintenance Work, Discarded Card in Sewer Drain
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — William Shaw Jr., 68, is accused of stealing a blind woman’s debit card and making nearly $5,000 in unauthorized transactions before discarding the card in a sewer drain.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Shaw was supposed to be doing maintenance work on the victim’s home when he accessed her bedroom.

Deputies say he snuck into her room and took her debit card from her purse, which he then used for various purchases totaling almost $5,000 before the card was deactivated.

Shaw, a registered sex offender, disposed of the debit card by throwing it down a sewer drain.

