‘Save the Cemetery’ Locals rally to restore historic Pinewood Cemetery

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The ‘Save the Cemetery’ event was held on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., gathering Daytona Beach business owners and residents for a cleanup at the historic Pinewood Cemetery.

Pinewood Cemetery, off Main Street, is 152 years old with over 1,700 burials. Many interred helped establish Daytona Beach.

The cemetery has become neglected, with toppled headstones, broken benches, and an accumulation of debris and weeds.

Volusia County reporter Demie Johnson previewed the event on Channel Nine, urging local residents to participate in the initiative. Her coverage helped bring attention to the cemetery’s condition and the community’s role in its restoration.

Several Main Street businesses report that the cemetery attracts homeless individuals, worsening its dilapidated state. Community business owners organized the cleanup, showing a collaborative effort to restore the cemetery.

