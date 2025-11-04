Sheriff’s Office aims to help Volusia residents amid SNAP shortage

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is leading an effort to help families in Volusia County impacted by reductions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The food distribution event will take place on Sunday, November 9, at Daytona International Speedway. Community members are encouraged to contribute by attending on Saturday, November 8, donating, or giving online.

In collaboration with the Jewish Federation, Daytona International Speedway, Walmart, and donors, the Sheriff’s Office aims to assist about 38,000 households impacted by federal funding delays.

“We’re going to unite to help Volusia County families put food on the table,” said a representative from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.

The initiative received $15,000 from the Volusia Sheriff’s Foundation, the Volusia Sheriff’s Youth Foundation, and the Jewish Federation to support food distribution for verified SNAP recipients.

The Sheriff’s Office and its partners are working to secure more funding and donations to help those in need.

The effort responds to challenges faced by working families, seniors, disabled adults, veterans, and children across the country caused by the government shutdown’s impact on SNAP benefits.

