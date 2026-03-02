St. Johns River Cleanup seeks volunteers for 30th annual event

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is seeking volunteers and boat owners for the 30th annual St. Johns River Cleanup on April 18. The event aims to clear trash from 59 miles of the waterway and river basin from 8 to 11 a.m.

Led by Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division, the annual project celebrates the vital role of the river for local wildlife and the community. In 2025, the cleanup brought together 440 volunteers who proudly removed 4,365 pounds of trash from the river and nearby areas, making a positive difference for everyone.

Registration for the event is available from March 2 to April 12. Interested participants can enroll via the Volusia County website or by contacting Sondra McCulloch at 386-736-5927, ext. 12074.

Those who register early will receive a commemorative mug or a plush eagle. Additionally, ReGrow Volusia will host a free native tree giveaway at specific cleanup sites.

The event welcomes everyone of all ages and warmly invites scouts, schools, and other community groups to join in. Lake County especially appreciates boat and canoe owners who can help clean up the waterway.

Volunteers should bring water and wear protective gear, including sunglasses, a hat, sunscreen, insect repellent, and work gloves. Recommended tools for the effort include rakes, shovels, and trash grabbers.

Volunteers can choose from eight official collection sites

Nine Mile Point Park - Pierson

Shell Harbor Park - Pierson

DeLeon Springs State Park - DeLeon Springs

Ed Stone Park -DeLand

Lake Beresford Park -DeLand

Gemini Springs Park - DeBarry

Lake Monroe Park - DeBary

Lemon Bluff Boat Ramp -Osteen

