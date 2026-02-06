State audit of Daytona Beach finances to begin in March after spending concerns

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — State auditors tell Eyewitness News they hope to start work in Daytona Beach in early March.

The audit is in direct response to our investigation into the city’s finances. Channel 9 Volusia County Reporter Demie Johnson first started exposing these issues in November.

That’s when she started reviewing 500 pages of city-issued credit card records and transactions and found thousands of dollars spent at retail stores, restaurants, and hotels. She also exposed reports from the city auditor that showed outdated or no policies for city travel and car allowances.

In January, she discovered records indicating that a deputy fire chief was logging overtime hours while on personal leave and earned over $14,000 in overtime in just 6 weeks. We also told you that employees at the city’s golf course were fired for stealing money and giving free lessons.

All of this reporting prompted the city to cancel credit cards and develop a website to display transactions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group