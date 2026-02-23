Teenagers flee after hitting 5-year-old with e-bike in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County sheriff’s deputies are searching for two teenagers who fled the scene after hitting a 5-year-old child with an e-bike Saturday afternoon on Daytona Beach.

Deputies report that the incident happened just north of Sun Splash Park when the child was walking toward the water to fill a beach bucket. A southbound e-bike hit the child before the rider fled the scene.

Witnesses at the scene described the riders as a male and female teenager. The pair was traveling south on the e-bike when the collision happened.

The report states that after the impact, the two teenagers briefly stopped. Witnesses reported that the riders apologized to the child before leaving the area without offering additional help.

Deputies confirm that the 5-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for an examination and that the child sustained minor injuries in the hit-and-run crash.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the riders to contact Bissonnette at JBissonnette@volusiasheriff.gov or by calling 386-239-6414.

