Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center to receive infrastructure upgrade

DELAND, Fla. — Volusia County is set to launch a significant infrastructure upgrade to improve the stormwater management system at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center in downtown DeLand.

The County states that the project is expected to take two months, beginning in late January.

The project entails replacing the facility’s outdated self-contained stormwater system, which has served for over 30 years without linking to the City of DeLand’s municipal system. The upgrade will include installing new underground pipes and improving nearby sidewalks and landscaping.

Project Manager Minick emphasized the need to update the vital infrastructure, noting the existing system couldn’t meet current needs. He also states that the underground pipes will be integrated into a new stormwater system to improve inefficiencies.

In addition to the stormwater improvements, significant tree and sidewalk replacements will take place around the TCK Center along Indiana and Rich avenues.

The County states that many of the existing water oak trees are considered hazardous and are contributing to sidewalk erosion and cracking.

To mitigate these hazards, all water oaks will be replaced with ligustrum, dwarf southern magnolia, silver date, and sabal palms. This replanting aims to improve both the visual appeal and ecological health of the landscaped areas surrounding the center.

The project will include temporary street closures and detours to facilitate construction. Parking will remain available to the public and employees, with efforts to minimize disruptions to nearby businesses and the community.

