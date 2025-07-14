Two playgrounds in New Smyrna close for safety upgrades

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Two playgrounds in New Smyrna Beach will close for safety upgrades, starting today and continuing through Tuesday.

The playground at 27th Avenue Beachfront Park has reopened after a fencing project and new shade sails are expected to be installed by the end of the month.

The ‘Mary Avenue Tot’ area at Mary Street Park is presently being fenced off, with closures starting today and expected to continue until Tuesday.

The city announced that new shade sails at 27th Avenue Park are scheduled for installation by the end of the month, improving the park’s amenities. The safety upgrades at the playgrounds are part of ongoing initiatives to enhance local recreational facilities, making them safer and more enjoyable for residents.

