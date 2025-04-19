A vehicle crashes into a building in Daytona Beach, 2 injured

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday, the Daytona Beach Fire Department and Police responded to a crash that collided with a local business, injuring two people.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Seabreeze Boulevard and North Peninsula Drive, involving two vehicles, one colliding with a local nearby business. The crash location is clearer on the map below.

Firefighters say they immediately secured the vehicles and began treating injuries.

Volusia County EMS transported two people. One was declared a trauma alert.

No additional information regarding the crash has been released at this time, and it is unclear what caused the crash.

The DBPD is actively investigating the incident.

