Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes on I-4 Eastbound in Volusia County

DELAND, Fla. — A vehicle fire on Interstate 4 Eastbound in Volusia County led to the closure of all lanes Monday morning. The incident happened near mile marker 117 in DeLand, causing major traffic delays for eastbound travelers.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene working to put out the fire and clear the roadway. As of 11:17 a.m. on Feb. 16, all eastbound lanes are still blocked as first responders handle the situation.

Congestion currently extends approximately five miles, stretching from the site of the fire at mile marker 117 back to mile marker 112.

A Road Ranger is on-site to assist with traffic management and safety at the scene. Transportation officials have advised drivers to follow “Move Over” laws or slow down as they approach the area where emergency personnel are present on the roadway.

Updates will be given as first responders work to clear the road and investigators find out what caused the fire.

