Vehicle leaves scene of Volusia road rage shooting, deputies say

PIERSON, Fla. — A road rage shooting occurred in Pierson at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Washington Avenue, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The authorities confirmed that the reporting party was not injured during the incident. Meanwhile, the other vehicle involved in the shooting fled the scene and has not been found.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.

No suspect details are available at this time, and detectives are asking for any potential witnesses who may have seen the altercation or the fleeing vehicle.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group