VO-TRAN’s new program offers eligible riders up to 15 miles twice daily

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is introducing a new on-demand transportation service for disadvantaged riders, supported by a state grant. This pilot program enables eligible riders to travel up to 15 miles twice daily.

The on-demand service offered via VO-TRAN is accessible to residents who satisfy certain eligibility requirements. It aims to help individuals facing transportation challenges, ensuring they have improved access to vital services and opportunities.

The pilot program will run through June, offering rides that meet the needs of those who require flexible transportation options. Riders can schedule their trips conveniently, enabling better access to various destinations within the specified mileage limit.

Residents interested in using this service are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible, given the pilot program’s limited timeframe until June. Further information on operational hours and scheduling will be made available through VO-TRAN.

