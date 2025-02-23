A Volusia County crash involving minibikes leaves one in critical condition

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department is investigating a crash involving two minibikes and one car that left one person in critical condition Saturday night around 8 p.m.

The crash occurred at the Nova Road and Samms Avenue intersection.

A rider of one of the minibikes was severely injured and taken to Halifax Hospital, where they remain in critical condition, according to police.

The rider of the second minibike was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about what prompted the crash were not released.

If anyone witnessed or has information concerning this traffic crash, don’t hesitate to contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Slease at 386-506-5838.

