Volusia County hosts its first beach cleanup of the year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is excited to kick off its first beach cleanup of the year on January 20, from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M., at Winter-Haven Park. The city warmly welcomes volunteers to join in caring for our beautiful coastline and making a positive impact together.

The beach cleanup event will provide participants with trash bags and gloves upon arrival, ensuring volunteers have the tools they need to clean effectively.

Volusia County is advising volunteers to wear appropriate clothing and use sunscreen to prepare for the outdoor cleanup work.

