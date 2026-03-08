Volusia County schools celebrate “A” rating and high graduation rate

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County School District in Florida is celebrating a special milestone—it has received an “A” rating from the state for the first time in 16 years, thanks to impressive academic growth throughout the district.

The county’s graduation rate ranked ninth among the 67 counties in Florida.

School leaders commended students, and the superintendent spoke to the community, recognizing their contribution to the district’s recent achievements. “You all are the reason we have reached this milestone as a school district,” he stated.

The district is excited to expand the number of magnet programs at elementary schools across the county, making learning opportunities more diverse and engaging for students.

They’re also introducing tuition-free dual enrollment programs for high school students, allowing them to earn college credits at no cost while completing their high school requirements.

