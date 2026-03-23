Volusia deputies make hundreds of stops during spring break policing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office announced enforcement statistics on spring break policing on the beachside. During increased patrols on Friday and Saturday, deputies carried out 250 traffic stops and made dozens of arrests.

The increase in law enforcement presence was part of a planned initiative to oversee spring break activities. The agency added more deputies to the beach area to supervise traffic, safety, and adherence to local laws.

Traffic enforcement over the two-day period led to 173 uniform traffic citations and 20 criminal traffic citations. Deputies additionally issued 94 warnings to motorists and towed one vehicle.

Criminal enforcement resulted in 12 felony arrests and 48 misdemeanor arrests. Furthermore, deputies made 15 arrests related to narcotics during the Friday and Saturday shifts.

Beyond criminal charges, law enforcement reported 20 county ordinance violations. During the course of the beachside operation, deputies also seized five guns.

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