VoTran integrates Uber Transit, revamps night service operations

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County’s transit system, VoTran, made significant service changes starting March 1, including removing several fixed routes and increasing reliance on on-demand transit.

The updates impact many lines in East Volusia and the city’s entire night service network.

The Volusia County Transit Services Division updated routes after evaluating operations, replacing some traditional buses with VoRide, a micro-transit service, and adding Uber Transit for certain areas.

Route Adjustments

Route 1 has been discontinued. VoRide now operates north of Granada Boulevard, while Route 19 takes over service on A1A between International Speedway Boulevard and Granada Boulevard.

Route 3 was significantly changed, removing its A, B, and C branches. It now runs only between the Transfer Plaza and Thompson Creek Superstop near Granada Boulevard and U.S. 1. Service north of Granada has moved to VoRide.

Changes to Route 10 include a schedule adjustment for outbound trips, which now depart the Transfer Plaza at 35 minutes past the hour with all subsequent timepoints shifted by 5 minutes. Inbound trips remain unchanged.

Route 15’s off-peak service is now hourly from the Transfer Plaza, with peak hours still every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. In contrast, Route 19 runs every 30 minutes.

In South Volusia, the A branch of Route 17 was removed, serving areas south of Dunlawton Avenue to Ponce Inlet. Riders must now use Uber Transit via the VoTran On Demand app. Remaining trips follow the previous B branch as Route 17.

The New Smyrna Beach Flex Service has been renamed VoRide. It now runs daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Night service operations were overhauled. VoRide replaced night routes 3, 4, 10, 11, and 15.

A new Route 70 runs from 7 p.m. to midnight, replacing night services of routes 1 and 17.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group