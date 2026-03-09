Volusia deputy shares recovery journey after surviving shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County deputy is speaking publicly for the first time about his recovery after surviving a shooting one week ago.

Deputy Jose Rivera was shot in the chest while investigating an assault in Deltona, but his body camera deflected the bullet.

Rivera shared his progress and thanked the medical teams he said saved his life.

The shooting, which occurred while the deputy was on duty, led to a week of community support and a high-profile return home for the wounded officer.

During the investigation into an assault in Deltona, a bullet struck Rivera in the center of his chest.

The round hit his body camera, which deflected the projectile and likely prevented a fatal injury.

Rivera described the shooting and his subsequent survival as he began his rehabilitation.

Rivera expressed significant gratitude for the people who supported him during the crisis.

He specifically credited the medical teams for saving his life and thanked his family, fellow shift-mates and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Following his release from the hospital, Rivera was transported back to Deltona by helicopter.

He described seeing many people lining the streets to welcome him as he returned to his community.

The deputy received a hero’s welcome from residents and law enforcement officials who had followed the story since police first swarmed the Deltona neighborhood.

Rivera noted that while the recovery process will be long, he is currently making progress.

He remains focused on his ongoing rehabilitation and recovery following the incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group