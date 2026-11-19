VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Innovation Hub has received the Florida Business Incubation Association’s 2026 Community Impact, Emerging Highly Effective Incubation Program Award for its contributions to entrepreneurship and business growth in Volusia County.

The award recognizes business incubation programs across Florida for sustained economic contributions. Selection criteria include job creation, outside investment secured by client businesses, commercialization achievements, and revenue-generating collaborations.

Established in 1998, the association supports business incubators, accelerators, and innovation hubs throughout Florida by providing professional development, fostering collaboration, and sharing best practices.

The award highlights the hub’s role in advancing Volusia County’s economic development priorities by connecting entrepreneurs with resources, expertise, and relationships needed to build sustainable businesses.

The association noted that the recognition strengthens the hub’s visibility within Florida’s incubation community while creating opportunities to attract innovative companies, entrepreneurs and potential partners from beyond Volusia County.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group