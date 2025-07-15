Local

Volusia man admits to attempting to poison ex by pouring bleach into her vodka, deputies say

By WFTV.com News Staff
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Edwin Guzman III, 23, was detained after reportedly trying to poison his ex-partner by adding bleach to her Tito’s vodka and skincare products.

The incident took place in Volusia County, where Guzman allegedly confessed to tampering with his ex-partner’s belongings.

The reason for Guzman’s actions remains uncertain, as there are no additional details about the events that led to the alleged poisoning attempt.

