Volusia middle school student spread false school shooting rumor ‘to appear cool,’ deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A student at Deltona Middle School has been charged after spreading a false rumor about a school shooting, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the rumor caused widespread panic among parents and students.

The rumor claimed that a student, who had been recently arrested, was released from custody, obtained a gun, wrote a kill list, and was planning an attack.

This misinformation led to numerous tips and alerts from concerned parents and students.

Deputies said the student who started the rumor initially repeated the false story to the school resource deputy before admitting that he fabricated it to appear cool.

As a result, he faces charges for knowingly giving false information to law enforcement, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

The student who was originally arrested for making threats remains in custody and will stay there until his next court date.

