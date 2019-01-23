Volusia sheriff, Holly Hill police help US marshals seek wanted Florida felon

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Holly Hill police Chief Stephen Aldrich are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to track down a wanted felon.
Law enforcement agencies are set to talk more about the ongoing search for Audran Murray Butler during a press conference around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said.
Investigators said Butler, 63, is wanted by authorities on felony charges from 2017, including sexual battery on a child.
Along with the U.S. marshals, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Holly Hill police will be joined by law enforcement agents with the Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.
WANTED - $5K REWARD: Audran Butler, accused of sexual abuse of a child.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 23, 2019
The victim, now 16, endured several years of abuse between the ages of 9 - 13.
We're working w/ Holly Hill PD & U.S. Marshals to track down Butler, but we need your help. Call us or @CrimeStoppersNE w/ info pic.twitter.com/VHp8BGv2cv
