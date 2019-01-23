  • Volusia sheriff, Holly Hill police help US marshals seek wanted Florida felon

    By: James Tutten

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Holly Hill police Chief Stephen Aldrich are working with the U.S. Marshals Service to track down a wanted felon.

    Law enforcement agencies are set to talk more about the ongoing search for Audran Murray Butler during a press conference around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said.

    Investigators said Butler, 63, is wanted by authorities on felony charges from 2017, including sexual battery on a child. 

    Along with the U.S. marshals, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Holly Hill police will be joined by law enforcement agents with the Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

