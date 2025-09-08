K-9 finds bear while searching for suspect in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jose Murrieta-Molina, 38, of Deltona, who is wanted for aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an attack in DeBary.

The incident happened on Saturday night during a gathering at a house on Sycamore Drive.

Deputies say Murrieta-Molina allegedly attacked the victim after being asked to repay a $100 debt, using a pistol, a metal baseball bat, and a stun baton.

Despite extensive efforts, including a ground search, deputies said they have been unable to locate Murrieta-Molina, who has been identified as living in the U.S. illegally.

Dupties say while searching the Murrieta-Molina, K-9 Gator found a bear.

Deputies saud during the search for Murrieta-Molina, deputies detained seven other individuals for being in the country illegally.

These individuals were transported to the Orange County Jail, where ICE detainers were placed on them.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Murrieta-Molina’s whereabouts to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers of North East Florida.

