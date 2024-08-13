VoRide offers free rides to and from DeLand, DeBary SunRail stations

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — VoRide, Volusia County’s curb-to-curb rideshare service, is currently offering free rides to and from the new Deland SunRail station, as well as the existing station in DeBary.

Passengers within the VoRide zones can enjoy free rides for up to eight miles.

To take advantage of the offer, simply log into the VoRide app and select the preferred SunRail station as a starting point or destination.

The fare for the ride will be waived automatically if the trip begins or ends within the applicable zones.

The fee waiver is made possible through a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The service operates from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 7 pm. on Saturdays.

For those who are not able to use the VoRide app, the service is also accessible by calling 386-210-9861 or online here.

