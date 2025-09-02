Voting underway for 2 state Legislature seats for Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Polls are now open for two vacant seats in the state Legislature that cover Orange County.

The polls to fill state Senate District 15 and House District 40 will close at 7 p.m.

For the state Senate seat, Democratic state Rep. Lavon Bracy Davis is facing off against Republican nominee Willie Montague.

The seat was previously held by the late Geraldine Thompson, who died in February after surgery complications.

Senate District 15 covers a large area of northwest Orange County, extending south to Sand Lake Road, and includes communities such as Winter Garden, Oakland, and Pine Hills.

For state House District 40, Democrat Rashon Young is competing against Republican Tuan Le and write-in candidate Chris Hall.

This House district encompasses areas like College Park and Ocoee.

Click here to find your polling location.

