Votran to resume weekday DeLand SunRail Circulator service on July 21 due to high demand

DELAND, Fla. — Votran will restart weekday service for the DeLand SunRail Circulator beginning Monday, July 21, due to high demand.

The circulator runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, linking riders to major downtown DeLand destinations.

Stops on the circulator route include Alabama Avenue, Indiana Avenue, Woodland Boulevard, and Ohio Avenue near the 7-Eleven and Stetson University. Additional stops are at Rich Avenue next to the Thomas C. Kelly County Administration Center, and along West New York Avenue and Woodland Boulevard in front of the Historic Courthouse.

Trips will leave the DeLand SunRail Station at five minutes past each hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with extra departures at 2:01 p.m., 3:10 p.m., and 4:10 p.m.

Route 34 will operate on a revised schedule from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., running between the Amelia Superstop and the DeLand Intermodal Transfer Facility (ITF). Outside these hours, it will follow its normal schedule, including service to the DeLand SunRail Station.

Riders should be aware that these updates may not appear immediately on the MyStop mobile app or Votran’s real-time bus info.

