Local

Wagner diagnosed with high ankle sprain

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner. (WFTV)
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been diagnosed with a left high ankle sprain.

He suffered the injury during Sunday’s loss at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

This type of injury typically sidelines a player 2-4 weeks. The Magic said his return depends on his response to treatment.

Orlando hosts Miami tonight in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals. The winner heads to Las Vegas.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read