Wagner diagnosed with high ankle sprain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been diagnosed with a left high ankle sprain.

He suffered the injury during Sunday’s loss at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

This type of injury typically sidelines a player 2-4 weeks. The Magic said his return depends on his response to treatment.

Orlando hosts Miami tonight in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals. The winner heads to Las Vegas.

FRANZ WAGNER UPDATE:



An MRI conducted Monday showed that @OrlandoMagic forward Franz Wagner suffered a left high ankle sprain. He sustained the injury during the first quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game at New York.



His return will depend on how he responds to treatment. pic.twitter.com/QS06F2Sm46 — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 8, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group