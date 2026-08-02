Walmart expands Express Delivery in Orlando for items in 30 minutes or less

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walmart has expanded its Express Delivery service in Orlando, allowing customers to receive groceries, household essentials, pharmacy prescriptions and more in 30 minutes or less.

The retailer said the expansion comes as many Central Florida families look for ways to save time during the summer.

To celebrate the launch, Walmart is offering first-time Express Delivery users free Express Delivery on their first two orders of more than $35 with the promo code WALMARTLOVESORLANDO.

Customers can check whether their address is eligible for the service through the Walmart app or Walmart.com. Eligible customers will see a “Delivery in 30 minutes or less” option.

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