ORLANDO, Fla. - The calendar says January, but if you want a chance to celebrate Halloween with Mickey Mouse, you have to start thinking ahead.

Walt Disney World is already selling tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the annual ticketed event at Magic Kingdom.

The Halloween celebration happens on select nights from Aug. 16 through Nov. 1, 2019, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Guests with regular passes to Magic Kingdom on the days of the Halloween Party do not have access to the evening festivities.

The Not-So-Scary Halloween Party includes special Halloween-themed entertainment, decorations, fireworks and parades, as well as trick-or-treating and dozens of the park’s iconic attractions.

Ticket prices vary depending on which night you go and generally get pricier the closer you get to Halloween. For example, tickets for some nights in August and September cost $74 for children ages 3-9 years and $79 for people 10 and older, while tickets for Halloween night cost $130 for children ages 3-9 and $135 for guests 10 and older.

2019's prices are 4 to 10 dollars higher than 2018's ticket prices.

The park said you can save $10 per ticket compared to day-of purchase price when you buy at least a day in advance.

To see which nights the park is hosting Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and to buy your tickets, click here.

