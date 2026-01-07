Warm and sunny Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Morning drivers should use extra caution after another Dense Fog Advisory was issued Wednesday in Central Florida.

The advisory is expected to last until 9 a.m., with some areas seeing lingering fog until 10 a.m.

After the fog burns off, our area will see warming temperatures and sunny conditions through Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday, with temperatures remaining about 10 degrees above average throughout the week.

The warm weather is expected to continue into the weekend.

An approaching cold front is expected to arrive Saturday evening and will bring a drop in temperatures with it.

The front may bring limited rain, cooling temperatures down to the low 70s as we move into next week.

This shift signals a return to seasonal averages as residents prepare for a cooler start to the mornings.

