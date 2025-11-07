Warm temps into the weekend before a cold blast settles into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mostly cloudy skies and warm air are on tap today in Central Florida.

Temperatures will climb into the low 80s, with Orlando reaching a high of 82°.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said rain chances on Friday will remain low.

Friday weather outlook (WFTV) Warm weather will continue through the weekend, but colder weather is on the way. (WFTV staff)

Outside the possibility of a few isolated sprinkles in Brevard and Osceola counties, the Channel 9 viewing area should stay dry.

Over the weekend, you’ll feel warmer weather, with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers will be possible this weekend as our next front approaches and moves through.

Crimi said the more important aspect of this front will be the cold air behind it. Two back-to-back fronts will drop temperatures to the lowest we’ve seen all season.

Early next week, get ready to feel the coldest air in Orlando since February.

