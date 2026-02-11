Warm week ahead with increasing rain chances by Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a cloudy Wednesday with a few light showers, and more showers are possible on Thursday.

The light shower activity will fade away this evening, with some low clouds and fog developing in the early morning. Daybreak temps will be in the upper 50s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February 11, 2026 (WFTV)

A cold front will push through the area on Thursday, with a few light showers possible. Most will stay dry, with highs in the mid-70s.

Despite the cold front, temps remain warm as the work week closes out. Expect a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

The warm conditions continue into the holiday weekend. Clouds will increase for Valentine’s Day Saturday, with temps in the low 80s. Evening temps will be in the 60s and 70s.

Our best chance of rain will be on Sunday for the Daytona 500. The morning hours look dry, with periods of rain potentially impacting the back end of the race. Highs for Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Behind the system, cooler conditions arrive for President’s Day. Scattered showers will slowly exit, with cooler highs in the low 80s.

Quieter conditions will return for next week, with temps in the 70s and 80s.

