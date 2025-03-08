Warmer weather is on the way for the weekend, along with some rain in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warmer weather is on the way for the weekend, along with some rain chances across the area.

Partly cloudy skies are expected today, with a few showers possible in far northern areas during the PM hours. Most of the region will stay dry, with warmer highs in the low 80s.

Morning Forecast: Saturday, Mar. 8, 2025

Scattered showers will be possible overnight, with again the best chance in northern areas. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Rain chances continue into Sunday. It now looks like much of the day will be dry, with some morning showers possibly north of Orlando and higher rain chances area-wide Sunday night. Sunday’s highs will soar into the mid-80s.

Our highest rain and storm chance looks to be on Monday. A cold front will sweep through the area, bringing more showers and storms in the AM hours. Highs for Monday will be in the low 70s.

Drier weather quickly returns for the middle of next week. We’ll see plenty of sun both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Another storm system arrives late next week, but just a minimal threat of rain is expected.

