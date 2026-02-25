Warmup underway, highs climb into 80s before weekend front

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our warming trend started on Wednesday across the area, and more warmth is ahead for Thursday.

Tonight is chilly, but not as cold as the last few mornings. Morning lows will be in the low 50s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 (WFTV)

The warmup continues for Thursday, with temps pushing into the low 80s. Winds will begin to pick up, increasing fire danger on Thursday.

Rain chances return late Friday as a cold front pushes into the area. Scattered showers and an isolated storm are likely, with highs in the mid-80s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 (WFTV)

The scattered showers and storms will linger into Saturday as the cold front stalls across the area. Highs for Saturday will be in the mid-70s.

The front exits Sunday, with just a few showers possible early in the day. Some sun is expected late, with highs in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 (WFTV)

Temps warm back into the 80s to start next week, with a few coastal rain showers possible.on

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group