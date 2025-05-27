WATCH: Lightning strike, water spout caught on camera in central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some isolated weather events struck various parts of central Florida Monday. And a few of them were caught on camera.

One of those was in Edgewater, where a homeowner’s camera caught the moment lightning truck a tree outside the house.

In Waterford Lakes in Orange County, a water spout blew through a pond in someone’s backyard, tossing branches around and causing some roof damage.

WFTV metrologist David Heckard said the National Weather Service confirmed it was a water spout.

