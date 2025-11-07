Eustis officials to give update on flood-damaged Spring Ridge Estates neighborhood

EUSTIS, Fla. — We’ll be hearing more Friday about plans to get some Eustis residents back in their homes.

The City of Eustis has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m.

Severe weather recently damaged several roads across the city and in other parts of Lake County.

At the Spring Ridges Estates, 19 inches of rain destroyed a bridge that provides access to the neighborhood.

At Thursday night’s Eustis City Commission meeting, city leaders approved emergency funds to cover some repairs.

But the vote for those funds came with some concern, as commissioners worried about the legality of using emergency funds in a private area.

The Spring Ridge Estates’ HOA said it still needs to determine what insurance will cover in terms of repairs.

The fire chief will be among those on hand at Friday morning’s news conference.

