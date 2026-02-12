Local

WATCH LIVE: ULA to launch rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
ULA Vulcan rocket United Launch Alliance plans to send its Vulcan Centaur rocket early Thursday in Brevard County, Fla. (United Launch Alliance)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Thursday morning rocket launch is set on Florida’s Space Coast.

At 4:22 a.m., United Launch Alliance plans to launch its Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will send a pair of surveillance satellites into orbit for Space Force.

