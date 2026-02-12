WATCH LIVE: ULA to launch rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Thursday morning rocket launch is set on Florida’s Space Coast.

At 4:22 a.m., United Launch Alliance plans to launch its Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will send a pair of surveillance satellites into orbit for Space Force.

NEW LAUNCH TIME. Launch Director James Whelan has instructed the team to retarget today's launch for 4:22 a.m. EST (0922 UTC). We are coordinating that time and resetting the L-minus clock to align with the new target.



Live launch blog and webcast: https://t.co/cFp7QRXjp7 pic.twitter.com/tDroZC7YAB — ULA (@ulalaunch) February 12, 2026

