WATCH: Plane crash survivors rescued off the coast of Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Three people are safe this morning after a small plane crashed off the coast of Vero Beach.

The single-engine aircraft went down about four miles east of Vero Beach Airport.

Multiple agencies, including the Indian River County sheriff’s office and the Coast Guard, joined the search.

Video shows when a helicopter spotted the survivors in the water and directed boats to help.

“This is just an incredibly heroic event where our team was able to work with these agencies and pull together and save these three folks who otherwise would probably be dead out there if it weren’t for their efforts,” said Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers.

The survivors were taken to the Coast Guard station in Fort Pierce.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are now looking into what went wrong.

