WATCH: SUV driver nearly runs over trooper and deputy responding to crash on I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A newly released video shows a crash that nearly claimed the life of a local deputy and trooper.

They were almost struck by an SUV during a crash on I-95 in Volusia County.

The trooper and deputy were investigating another crash when the terrifying moment occurred.

Investigators state that the SUV driver struck the cruiser, collided with the rear of another car, and then spun back onto I-95.

It is unclear why the driver ran off the road.

The deputy credited the “rumble strips” on the interstate for warning him to get out of the way.

