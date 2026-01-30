Waymo’s self-driving cars are rolling into Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The on-demand driverless car service Waymo is getting ready to roll out in Orlando.

The announcement comes after the service started in Miami.

Waymo was spotted weeks ago testing the cars at Kirkman Road and Universal Boulevard.

However, there is still no official word on when passengers will be able to use the service.

