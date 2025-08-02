Weekend brings slightly above-average temps, and scattered rain chances for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are now dropping back to slightly above average, and there will be no heat advisory for your Saturday.

We are still expecting highs to reach about 94 to 95°, but with the slightly drier air at the surface level, we will not see a heat index rising far above 100°.

We are monitoring scattered rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Overall, these two days will be drier than the upcoming workweek.

One or two stronger thunderstorms cannot be ruled out this afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few of the strongest storms could produce wind gusts of 45 mph along with frequent lightning.

Heavier rain will be much more likely starting on Monday as we’re tracking a front dropping into the northern portion of our state.

