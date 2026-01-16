Weekend kickoff brings Central Florida’s coldest morning since 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marked the coldest morning in Central Florida since 2022, making it quite a chilly start to the day.

The coldest locations were the northwest sections of the area.

Sellers Lake in Lake County and Reddick in Marion County dropped to 21°F on Friday morning.

Central Florida Morning Lows Friday was the coldest morning in Central Florida since 2022.

Other areas, including Bunnell, Ocala, and The Villages, dropped into the mid-20s by daybreak.

On Friday morning, the temperature at Orlando International Airport dropped to 32°, marking the first freeze in Orlando since Christmas morning 2022.

Melbourne broke its record low on Friday morning. The morning temp was 33°, breaking the old record of 34° last set in 1983.

You can expect a gentle increase in temperatures on Friday night, with most areas feeling cozy in the 30s and 40s.

