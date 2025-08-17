Wells Built Museum in Parramore to undergo major renovations with $2.3 million in funding

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Wells Built Museum of African-American History in the Parramore neighborhood will receive major renovations funded by $2.3 million.

The Orange County Tourism Development Tax will provide funding for the museum’s renovations, which will be released in phases over the next two years.

Elizabeth Grace, Executive Director of the Wells Built Museum, stated, “This money allows us to preserve the physical space, but also the, the lungs and the holdings so that we really are able to tell the story for generations to come.”

The Wells Built Museum was initially a hotel and entertainment space for African-Americans during segregation, constructed by Dr. William Monroe Wells.

In 2009, the late State Senator Geraldine Thompson turned the venue into a museum to preserve its historical importance.

