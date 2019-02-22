SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A resident of The Villages died after contracting West Nile virus.
The Sumter County Department of Health told Channel 9 on Friday the person, who was not identified because of privacy laws, was infected in the county.
Related Headlines
The virus is transmitted by mosquito bites but is typically common in summer and fall, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are no vaccines to prevent the disease and no specific treatments.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boxing icon fatally shot at home near Ocoee; grandson in custody, deputies say
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution bust
- Police: Kissimmee officers shoot armed man who shot at them, threatened neighbor
- Video: Chilling video shows reality of opioid epidemic in Seminole County
According to the CDC, less than one percent of infected people develop a serious or fatal illness.
Most people do not feel any symptoms from the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health. Only about 20 percent of people infected will feel symptoms like headaches, fever, pain and fatigue.
People over the age of 60 seem to be at higher risk for severe disease, the Florida Department of Health said.
The county Health Department told Channel 9 they believe the person who died contracted the disease in the county and not while traveling. They also said they have discovered chickens with West Nile virus in recent months.
The CDC said you can prevent contracting the virus by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and draining any standing water, which provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
MORE: Health Department tips to help avoid West Nile virus
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}