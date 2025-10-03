Westcourt mixed-use project begins office leasing, setting new benchmark for downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The planned Westcourt mixed-use project north of the Kia Center – expected to help transform downtown Orlando upon completion – has reached another crucial milestone.

The development team, a joint venture between the Orlando Magic’s DeVos family, Houston-based Machete Group and San Francisco’s JMA Ventures, announced Oct. 1 that leasing is underway for the 310,000-square-foot portion of Class A office space through Foundry Commercial.

The Magic will be among the tenants in the building, of which “a meaningful portion” is pre-leased, Machete Group founder and principal owner David Carlock previously told Orlando Business Journal. Carlock said in a prepared statement the goal “is to create an iconic gathering place that fuels collaboration, creativity, and connectivity for the next generation of businesses.”

