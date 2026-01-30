ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV is honoring an icon in the newsroom who is retiring after 45 years.

Our studio manager, Todd Yaros, is signing off for the last time on Friday after starting his career at Channel 9 in 1981.

Todd was a college student looking for a part-time job when his journey in local TV news began.

Photos: WFTV says goodbye to Todd Yaros, a steady force behind Channel 9 for 45 years

Todd started on the same day President Ronald Reagan was inaugurated.

A lot has changed in the business over that time, but Todd’s positive attitude and hard-working dependability has always remained the same.

Todd made sure everything ran smoothly in the studio for all the people you see on our newscasts.

He’s now ready to trade the early mornings for travel, surf fishing at the beach, and more time with that special granddaughter.

Happy retirement, Todd!

