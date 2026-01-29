WFTV’s 9 Investigates wins prestigious Alfred I. duPont Award for Social Security investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV received a significant honor on Wednesday night.

9 Investigates, along with our Cox Media Group partners around the country and KFF Health News, received an Alfred I. duPont–Columbia University Award.

It’s one of the highest honors in broadcast.

Channel 9 investigative reporter Shannon Butler and photojournalist Octavio Torres accepted the award on behalf of our team for “Social Security’s Secret.”

It exposed how the Social Security Administration was clawing back billions in overpayments from disabled, retired, and low-income beneficiaries - creating financial hardship for many vulnerable Floridians.

The Social Security Administration changed its policy, reducing amounts withheld from monthly checks and giving beneficiaries more time to repay debts, after our TV stations across the country reported on the issue.on

