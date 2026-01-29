WFTV’s Daralene Jones shares the joy of reading for Literacy Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s Literacy Week across Florida, and schools all over the state are celebrating the love of reading.

Channel 9 anchor Daralene Jones stopped by Tangelo Park Elementary on Wednesday to read “Luke Learns” to preschoolers.

About 40 students from the Tangelo Park VPK program and the Rosen Preschool were there to enjoy the special event.

Throughout the week, schools are hosting guest readers from organizations like Addition Financial, 4Roots, Vystar, and other community partners.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group