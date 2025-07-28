What to know as Central Florida faces potentially record-breaking heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday could be the hottest day of the year, with more cities hitting record-breaking temperatures.

Tampa made history on Sunday by reaching triple-digit temperatures for the first time since reliable records began 135 years ago.

A heat advisory is in place on Monday as the region braces for another day of extreme heat.

Several cooling centers are opening Monday in anticipation of the extreme heat, with many opening at 8 a.m.

Orange County Parks and Recreation will open its spaces from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and several parks will have their splashpads running until 8 p.m.

Leesburg broke its 97-degree record by reaching 100 degrees on Sunday, and it could break that record again on Monday.

People are advised to pay attention to symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, fatigue, and muscle cramps.

